Gail Mountford Watkins, age 80, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at home surrounded by loved ones as they held her hands. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, January 12 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Anthony Purvis officiating. Visitation will be noon until 2 p.m.

Watkins, Gail obit pic.jpeg

Gail Watkins

Gail was born in Morristown, New Jersey, on September 4, 1942, to the late Franklin Earnest Mountford and Annie Laurie Simcox Mountford. Growing up in New Jersey, she found a love for nature with her time spent at the shore. She was a Girl Scout Curved Bar Award recipient, a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, an Art teacher at Bryan Station Junior High School; an Artist for the Kentucky Department of Education where she was promoted to the department’s Educator Recognition Program.

