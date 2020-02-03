LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Gaile Grogan Humston 91, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Humston died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Gaile Humston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

