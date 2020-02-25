LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Garland Jesse Brock Jr., 62, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Brock died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Garland Brock, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

