LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Garvice Stratton, 81, husband of Lavon Stratton, will be 12:30 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Stratton died Friday, Dec. 2.

To plant a tree in memory of Garvice Stratton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

