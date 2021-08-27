A graveside service for Gary Allen Hess, 82, husband of Thelma Hess, will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Rose Crest Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hess died Thursday. 

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Hess as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

