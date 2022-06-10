Services for Gary Allen Zeller, 68, husband of Jacqueline Zeller, will be 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Alton Christian Church. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service June 25 at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com. Zeller died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Zeller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

