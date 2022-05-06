Services for Gary C. Moore Sr., 81, husband of Linda Moore, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Moore died Thursday at home.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Moore, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription