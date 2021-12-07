Gary Coleman Semones, 67, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Service from 12:30 p.m-1 p.m.) at Capital City Christian Church in the Student Worship Center, with Jon Sutphin officiating.

Gary.Semones.jpg

Gary Semones

Gary was retired from the Department of Transportation. He loved motorcycles, music and life. He was a member of the Central KY Riders.

His family and friends will always remember Gary for his good nature and being a “talker.” If he met you once, he remembered you for life. His warm smile, sense of humor and good deeds will be missed by many.

Gary was preceded in death by his brother, John Semones; his mother, Loretta Semones; and his father, Harlan Semones.

Gary left behind his wife, Judi Semones; his son, Andrew Semones; his brothers, Wayne Semones and Herb Semones (Kim). Gary had many friends and family who will miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County, http://www.frankfortfoodpantry.org/.

