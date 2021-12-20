Gary Dale Jones, age 60, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sheree Jones; his mother, Margaret Wright; his brother, Randy Jones; and his nephew, Tyler Jones.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Jones. 

Gary was a flooring installer for 40 years. He lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. Gary always had a smile on his face.

In his spare time, he enjoyed four-wheeling, going for long rides in the country, and spending time with all of his friends and especially his family. He battled throat cancer for 7 years and fought a long, hard battle. 

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2022.  

