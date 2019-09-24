A celebration of life for Gary E. Ratliff, 83, will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Ratliff died Saturday.

