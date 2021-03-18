Services for Gary Edward Darby, 77, husband of Sani Darby, will be private. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Darby died Wednesday. 

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Darby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription