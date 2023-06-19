Gary Estill, a native of Frankfort, KY, age 75, passed away on June 13, 2023 at the Abrazo Arrowhead Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona.

Gary passed after 25 years battling Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and, more recently Myasthenia Gravis. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Evelyn Estill, and his brother, Roger Estill. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing trips, golf outings and weekend gatherings at the Lynch's cabin. He was survived by several cousins and nephews.

