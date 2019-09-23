Gary Evis Ratliff, 83, passed away at home on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Steve Weaver officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. service time on Thursday.
Born May 31, 1936, to the late Ersel and Irene Barber Ratliff, he was a Veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet Sue Hall Ratliff; son, Brant Ratliff (Angela); siblings, Ted Ratliff (Pat) and Peggy Childers (Donald); daughter-in-law, Janet K. Ratliff; grandchildren, Lily Ratliff, Anna Ratliff, Mia Mortensen and Ashley Ratliff and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary E. Ratliff Jr., and brother, Gerald Ratliff.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.