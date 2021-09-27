Services for Gary Franklin Mason, 64, will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Providence Baptist Church. Visitation will be 6 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Condolences can be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Mason died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Mason as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

