Gary Gordon Graham, 73, of Dunnellon, Florida, formerly of Frankfort, Kentucky, died after falling from a ladder on January 28.

He is survived by sister, Sally Sehl (Gary); and brother, R. Carey Graham, II (Sherry); and predeceased by his parents, Virginia Dare Graham Kennedy and Edmond C. Graham; and his brother, Larry E. Graham.

