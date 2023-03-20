Gary Hugh Mitchell, 73, Frankfort, passed away in his home on March 18, 2023.   

As a graduate of Frankfort High School, owner of Mitchell’s Country Store, state employee and devoted church member, Gary knew someone everywhere he went. He was known by his friends as a willing servant and faithful man of God. He was particularly proud of his role as “Goo” to his many grandchildren.   

Mitchell Pic.jpg

Gary Hugh Mitchell

