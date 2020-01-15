Gary L. Hampton, 55, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. A native of Frankfort, he was born in July 17, 1964, to the late Arnold and Mildred Casey Slone.
He worked for the State of Kentucky in the Commonwealth Office of Technology.
He is survived by his brother, Steve Hampton, Frankfort.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.