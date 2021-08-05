Gary Lee Drury, 58, of Frankfort, died Tuesday in the ER at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

A native of Harrodsburg, he worked as a general farm laborer. Gary loved to hunt, fish and work in his garden. He loved his friends and church family at Unity of the Faith Church.

He was the son of Ellen Frances Moore and Richard Darryl Drury.

Survivors include his wife, Carmela Bowen Drury, Frankfort; sons, Kyle Darryl (Jade) Drury, NC, and Tyler Lee Drury, Harrodsburg; sister, Becky (Danny) Jones, Frankfort; beloved pet, Blossom.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard L. and David Drury.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements.

