Services for Gary W. Lewis Sr., 46, will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Rogers Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rogers Funeral Home to assist with burial expenses. Lewis died Thursday, Aug. 4.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Lewis, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

