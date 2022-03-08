A memorial service for Gary Marvin Ward, 68, husband of Peggy Ward, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. A gathering of family and friends to follow until 4 p.m. Ward died on Dec. 21.

