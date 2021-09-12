Gary Nichola Clatos, age 56, passed away peacefully on Friday. The family will receive friends at Choateville Christian Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Graveside services will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m.
Gary was born in Paintsville, Kentucky, and grew up in Frankfort. He was a member of Choateville Christian Church. Gary was a true warrior serving our country as a sergeant in the Army National Guard during Operation Desert Storm. He retired from the Dept. of Finance, Kentucky State Government in 2019. Gary loved life and will be missed by so many friends and relatives.
Gary was a movie buff, avid gun trader, classic car enthusiast, and loved traveling to Florida. One of his favorite past-times was cooking for family and friends. He would always try to feed you his latest creation saying “just try one bite.”
He enjoyed hanging out with family and friends and had an infectious smile. Gary loved his children, they were his world. He was a wonderful father, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Most of all, Gary will be remembered for his love for the Lord and his curious mind.
He is survived by his children, Tyler Nicholas Clatos and Kathryn Elizabeth Clatos; mother, Betty Witten Clatos: sisters, Kathy Hutcherson (Robert), Karen Lefler (Scott), Penny Osborn and brothers, Steve Clatos, and Jerry Clatos (Peggy). He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Demetre Clatos.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Hutcherson, Scott Lefler, Harold Bingham, Mark Maddox, Jerry Gordon, Robert Sparks, Donnie Brewer and Troy Perry. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Hoyt Wolford and Bruce Daniels.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Gary's memory to the Wounded Warriors Project and/or Vet-to-Vet. We respectfully ask that mask be worn for all services. Arrangements are under the direction of LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home.
