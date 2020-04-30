Gary P. Myers, age 77, of Kingsport, Tennessee, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Life Care Center of Gray in Gray, Tennessee.

Mr. Myers was born on Oct. 15, 1942, in Franklin County, Kentucky, to George Banton Myers and Evelyn Cray Smither Myers.

Please contact Morris-Baker Funeral Home at 423-282-1521 for more information.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.

