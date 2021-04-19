Gary Lee Penfold, age 63 born August 11, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home in Waddy, Kentucky, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the 2nd child and son born to Jack Sr. and Joellen Penfold.
Gary was a proud Veteran, a Petty Officer 3rd class engineman of the United States Navy, where he worked on submarines and nuclear submarines. He served from October 1977 to March 1981. Gary was proud to serve his country and was able to see places he never thought he would see.
He was proud to say that he had been through the Bermuda Triangle and had always felt fortunate to have visited Israel, Spain and Germany as well.
Gary was an Electrician for Art’s Electric until his health forced him to go on Disability in March of 2019. He worked right up to the point where he absolutely just could not work anymore. Gary loved being an Electrician and was a perfectionist at his job, he was very dedicated, arriving about an hour early every day.
Gary was a wonderful chef and he loved to grow his own garlic, tomatoes and kitchen spices. Gary loved to fix seafood, lamb and anything on the grill. Gary was a perfectionist in everything he did, which included spoiling Carole with very nice jewelry, picking out every piece himself.
Gary was a huge Notre Dame fan, Chicago Bulls and Bears fan, and of course a Chicago Cubs fan and since he married Carole, he became a huge KY fan as well. When he was younger growing up in Chicago, he was fortunate enough to see a few pro games in person.
Gary loved working with wood as well, building their deck and the bar down in the basement, along with many other things. Gary enjoyed traveling and fishing, going to the shooting range and was able to enjoy his and Carole’s first cruise in 2018 to the Bahamas.
Gary was a man of his word, you could always depend on him and know that if he told you something, it was the truth and if he said he would do something, then it would be done. He was honest, dedicated, unselfish, passionate and very caring. He always put everyone else first and had a huge heart. He was, what they call Old School and was proud of that.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Jack Edward Penfold, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carole Ann Penfold of Waddy; his daughter, Andrea Amyx (D.J.) of Shelbyville; his stepdaughter, Haley Wiecek of Waddy; his mother, Joellen Penfold Desens of Beaver Dam, WI; his brother, Jack Edward Penfold, Jr. (Terri) of Cedar Park, TX; his sisters, Sharon Hazelwood of Clarendon Hills, IL, Dana Serpico (Tony) of Homer Glen, IL; brother, Greg Desens (Kristina Landon) of Hastings, MI; and many nieces and nephews that thought the world of their Uncle Gary!!
Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Shannon Funeral Home with Mark Risinger officiating. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Thursday until time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
