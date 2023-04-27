Gary Coleman Popp, 72, passed away in Enid, Oklahoma, on April 19, 2023, at the age of 72.

Gary is survived by his wife of 13 years, Beverly; one son, Joshua; brother, Buddy (Janet) Wagner; sister, Joy Nicolai; grandchildren, Christy (Tony) Spaulding, Garrett Popp and Travis Franks; great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Clayton and Kassidee Popp; Anthony, Haley, Evan and Ashton Franks; Tyler Richardson; and Adin and Faith McIntyre; brother-in-law, Harry Offutt; and sister-in-law, Maxine Mattingly; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Service information

Apr 28
Funeral Service
Friday, April 28, 2023
12:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Apr 28
Visitation
Friday, April 28, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Apr 28
Committal Service
Friday, April 28, 2023
1:30PM
New Columbus Fairview Cemetery
New Columbus Road
Corinth, KY 40601
