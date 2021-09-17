LAWRENCEBURG — A private memorial service for Gary R. Martin, 80, will be at a later time. Martin died Tuesday. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

