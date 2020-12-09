Tate, Gary pic.jpg

Gary "Shorty" Wayne Tate Jr.

Gary “Shorty” Wayne Tate Jr., age 48, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. 

Shorty was born in Frankfort on July 17, 1972, to the late Gary Wayne Tate Sr. and Diane Marie Demmer Craig.

He worked at Castle & Key Distillery as the Site Manager, which was the culmination of his years of dedication watching over the property. In a television interview, Shorty said that Castle & Key was the best thing that has ever happened to him besides his marriage.

He formerly worked in the Thoroughbred industry and had a passion for his own horses, MacDaddy and Piper. There wasn’t a trail he didn’t like. A true outdoorsman, Shorty loved to be outside, and especially like to hunt and fish.

Shorty was known as a dedicated, hardworking man, and his infectious smile and sense of humor touched many lives. He truly made an impression on everyone he met. 

He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Linda Joyce Webb Tate; son, Rusty Wayne Tate; and sister, Leslie Ann Tate. Shorty leaves behind many extended family members and a multitude of friends who will miss him dearly and cherish his memory. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.

Private services will be held. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

 Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

