VERSAILLES — Services for Gary Thomas Terry, 62, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Vineyard Community Church in Lexington with Kevin Clark officiating. A burial will follow at Versailles Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Terry died Monday.

 

