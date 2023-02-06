Gary Wilson

Gary Thurman Wilson, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away of natural causes on January 3, 2023 while at his winter home in Ocala, Florida. Gary was born November 29, 1944, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Jesse Wilson and Catherine Holland. Gary was married to Joyce Wilson, his much beloved wife, (deceased 2016) for 37 years.     

Gary was an avid motorcyclist and gun collector. He enjoyed his church, family and friends above all else and was known and loved for his kind and caring soul.

