Gary “Tony” McCurdy, 48, of Shelby County, died Tuesday at his home. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home with burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. 

McCurdy, Gary (2).jpg

Gary “Tony” McCurdy

Tony was a native of Frankfort and the owner of McCurdy Lock and Security. He was a member of Graefenburg Christian Church, loved hunting and most of all spending time with his family. 

Surviving are his parents, Gary and Anna McCurdy, Graefenburg; his wife, Sharon Nowlin McCurdy; daughter, Summer McCurdy; and son, Matthew McCurdy, all of Shelby County; four aunts, Joe Ella Thornsbury, Luanne Williams, Gayla and Mary McCurdy; uncles, Larry and Bobby McCurdy. 

Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday until service time. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary McCurdy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription