I passed away December 25, 2020 at the age of 84. I was the son of George and Bernice Wallace both of Shelbyville and both preceded me in death.  I was married to Jennie Calvert Wallace for over 48 years and lived in Blanton Acres, Frankfort, Ky. 

Gary Wallace.jpg

Gary Wallace

A graduate of Shelbyville High School and a U.S. Army Veteran, I loved all the jobs I held including 5 years with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company working my way up to assistant store manager, 5 years with Lincoln Finance Company working my way up to branch manager, 10 years as manager of the Credit Bureau of Frankfort and 35 years as President and CEO of the Commonwealth Credit Union, Inc. 

I had a good degree of success in all the positions I held. I always said I was blessed by surrounding myself with good people that made me look good every day, which was no easy job.  With the help of many others, I saw the Commonwealth Credit Union go from a small financial institution of two million dollars to a major financial institution of over 900 million dollars.  I loved the credit union and was honored to work with such a great group of people.

I loved my wife (who was a major part of my life) that put up with me for over 48 years. I also loved my home and my friends (both of them). I felt I was a happy person and loved to entertain others with stories and experiences. I was past president of the Frankfort Lions Club and a member of the First Baptist Church in Shelbyville.  

A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road, HWY 60 just outside Frankfort on the left towards Versailles from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. 

I had planned for refreshments and light hors d' oeuvres to follow, but COVID-19 has put a stop to that. No need to rush, I am sure there will not be a long line. I know how we all hate that long line, we do not know what to say so we say "If there is anything I can do let me know." Well if you want to help pay for the funeral, that would be something you could do (little humor).

A short private service for the immediate family will follow the gathering of family and friends.  I have written my own service, it will be short and then you can go back to enjoying your life. The very short formal service will be by Pastor David Calvert and brief recap of my life read by Emmett "Doc" Mills.

Please do not waste your money sending flowers. I will not be able to see or smell them. No book to sign either. Never did understand why we signed the book. I guess someone always checked it to see who did not come. I do not care and will not be here to check the book.

My estate paid for this obituary because The State Journal (which I have been a subscriber for 57 years since 1963) would not print it for free because my income potential for them has diminished. If I had been arrested, gotten a speeding ticket or DUI ticket, stole money or shot someone, the news would have been printed FREE.

Honorary Pallbearers: Andrew Calvert, Matthew Calvert, Fred Hall, Bob Diemond, Paul Meier, Mike Hillyer, Ted Bradshaw, Gary Harbin and Charlie Jo Chapman.

