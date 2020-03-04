Funeral arrangements are pending for Gary Wayne “Gus” McDonald, 73, of Lawrenceburg. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. He died Monday at his home. 

To plant a tree in memory of Gary McDonald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription