Services for Gary Wayne “Gus” McDonald. 73, Lawrenceburg, will be held noon Monday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Tom Troth will officiate with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Sunday 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Gary, a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away Monday at his home. A native of Georgetown, he retired as a computer programmer specialist with Kentucky state government. Gary also worked at Island Creek Coal Company in Lexington and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Blevins McDonald, Lawrenceburg, two sons, Patrick McDonald (Laura) and Deron McDonald, both of Frankfort; a stepbrother, Gary Smith; grandchildren, Eric McDonald, Brittany Carey, Jordan McDonald, Cameron McDonald; and great-grandson, Channing Carey.
Gary was preceded in death his parents Helyn Francis Hambrick and Harold Edward McDonald; brother, Mark McDonald; and stepfather, Herbert Fuhs Smith.
Pallbearers will be Roger Maddox, Jimmie Shelton, Curtis Milton Jr., Michael Blevins, Eric McDonald, Jordan McDonald, Cameron McDonald and Bobby Bullock. Honorary pallbearers are Marshall Kearns, Joe Pettit, Steve Anderson, Ron Haas and Channing Carey.
You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.
