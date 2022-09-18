LAWRENCEBURG — A gathering for family and friends of Gary Wayne Riley, 66, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.Cremation will follow the gathering. He died Saturday in Cincinnati.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Riley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

