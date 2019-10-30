Gaye Landis Mansfield

Gaye Landis Harris Mansfield, age 73, died on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family following two years of declining health in a nursing home.
Gaye was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on July 15, 1946, to the late Jesse Woodrow Harris Sr. and Virginia Mills Harris. Before becoming a fulltime mother to her beloved son, the late James M. Mansfield, II, she was an administrative assistant to the director of the University of Kentucky Radiation Therapy Department and also modeled part-time.
Gaye supported her husband J. Michael Mansfield’s from his time in sales to his career as a United Methodist minister serving churches in Ohio and Kentucky. She would serve each church depending on its community’s specific needs, with a specific gift for empathy and listening.
She led dance classes, taught Sunday School, worked with youth, cooked meals, made crafts and distributed gifts at the holidays, especially children's toys.
In Ohio, Gaye and Michael together served Miamitown, Brookville, Arlington and Westville-Concord charge near Urbana in Ohio. In Kentucky, Raceland Herald Memorial, South Shore First, Ludlow Wesley, the Cumberland County charge (including Burkesville First and Highland Chapel), Fairdale Mount Holly and the Dixie-Dixon charge in Henderson and Webster Counties.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Jesse Woodrow Harris Jr.; and son, James Michael Mansfield II (Jimmy).
She is survived by her husband, James Michael Mansfield; and granddaughter, Lyndsey Paige Mansfield (Frankfort); brother, Danny Harris (Ashland); brother, Emmett Adkins (Ringgold, Ga.); sister, Pam Harris Bradley of Georgetown, Kentucky; and many other loving family members and friends.
Service is 1 p.m. Nov. 2 First United Methodist Church, 211 Washington St., Frankfort, KY, 40601. Reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
