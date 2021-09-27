Gayla Barnes

Gayla Jo Wiser Barnes passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. 

She was born in Owenton, Kentucky, on November 27, 1962, to Howard Wiser and the late Patsy Jo Sipple Wiser Downey. She was retired from Frankfort Regional Medical Center as a Respiratory Therapist. 

She was preceded in death by her mother, Pasty Sipple Wiser Downey. 

Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Joseph D. Barnes; sons, Joseph Dylan Barnes (Amanda), of Frankfort, and Jesse Lee Barnes (Crystal) of Georgetown. She was also blessed with a host of family and friends. 

Arrangements will be cremation per her request. Services will be held at a later date. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

