Gayle Douglas Luttrell, age 66, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Antioch Cemetery on Thursday, December, 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Dan Luttrell officiating.

Mr. Luttrell was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on December 18, 1955, to the late Buddy Leonard Luttrell and Marjorie Jean Leathers Luttrell. He was a 1974 graduate of Frankfort High School, where he played baseball, basketball and football.

