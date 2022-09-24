Graveside services for Gayle Farrell Sutton, 85, will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. A gathering will follow from 3-5 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Sutton died Tuesday.

