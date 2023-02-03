LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for Gayle Kathleen Smith, age 75, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Central Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg. Visitation is from 4 until 6 p.m. service time. Arrangements by Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Smith died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Gayle Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

