Gayle Koellein, 77, of Frankfort, died unexpectedly Monday at Baptist Health Lexington.

A lifelong Frankfort resident, she was a retired Sears employee, former daycare operator and member of Calvary Baptist Church. Gayle was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed crocheting prayer shaws and infant booties for the hospital and making mats from plastic bags.

She was preceded in death by parents, Elizabeth Ann Helton and Emil Vincent Koellein.

Survivors include her son, Kevin Koellein, Frankfort; sister, Jody Dorris, Hopkinsville, and Judy Penrod (Marcus) Frankfort; her beloved terrier, Tootsie; and nieces, Cathy Wells, Lee Melton (Michael) and Paige Melton.

A Celebration of her Life will take place 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at noon until service time. Please visit our website at ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of condolences.

