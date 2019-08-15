Gayle Lathrem Jr., 95, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service for Mr. Lathrem will be held at North Frankfort Baptist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Mr. Lathrem was born in Monterey, Kentucky, on May 5, 1924, to the late Willie Gayle and Nellie Raisor Lathrem. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from Vulcan Materials.
A beloved child of God, he was a member and deacon of North Frankfort Baptist Church. Gayle was an avid fisherman and loved being in the sunshine.
He was a devoted father and grandfather.
Survivors include his children, Clark Lathrem (Mary) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Mike Lathrem (Pat) of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Licia McCarty (Neil) of Winchester, Kentucky; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Bill Hollon; sister-in-law, Sandy Lathrem; and stepchildren, Carl Grubbs, Tony King, Steven King, Lloyd King, Anita Eastman and Dennis King.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lonnie Lathrem; daughter, Gala Hollon; daughter-in-law, Sue Lathrem; brother, Leonard Lathrem; and stepsons, Ernie King and Dallas King.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jason Lathrem, Jody Hollon, William Hollon, Randy Hollon, Nolan McCarty and Robby Irgang.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Deacon Fund, North Frankfort Baptist Church or WLJC, PO Box Y, Beattyville, KY 41311-2025.
