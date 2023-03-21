Gene E. Jacobs, affectionately known by those who loved him as “Pop” or “Boss,” passed away at 88 years of age on Sunday morning, March 19, 2023, around 4:25 a.m. in Frankfort Hospital. He was in the company of his family in his last hours.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Stevenson Jacobs; and his two sons, Robby (Annie) and Ray Jacobs.  

Gene E. Jacobs
Service information

Mar 23
Funeral
Thursday, March 23, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Legacy Center
3000 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
Mar 23
Public Visitation
Thursday, March 23, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Clark Legacy Center
3000 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
Mar 23
Burial
Thursday, March 23, 2023
2:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
