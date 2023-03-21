Gene Edward Jacobs, affectionately known by those who loved him as “Pop” or “Boss,” passed away at 88 years of age on Sunday morning, March 19, 2023, around 4:25 a.m. in Frankfort Hospital. He was in the company of his family in his last hours.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Stevenson Jacobs; and his two sons, Robby (Annie) and Ray Jacobs.
He was preceded by both of his parents, Virgil Edward Jacobs and Mildred Caudle Jacobs; as well as his sister, Vivian Jacobs Lewis.
Pop grew up in the country and at a young age, he joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served his country in the Korean War. While in the Marines, he became a master electrician, a skill which served him well for the rest of his life.
After returning home, he became employed by IBM, but his entrepreneurial spirit would not let him be content punching a time clock. Soon, he owned his own business as a homebuilder and electrician, which he loved and worked in that trade for decades.
However, he is best known for his 12 years as owner and operator of “Clipper Skateland,” where he made a great many friends for life, and by all accounts, had a positive effect on the lives of numerous youth in Frankfort, Kentucky. Many of those people were still a part of his life right to the end.
Like his own father, he was a strong supportive husband and taught his kids the importance of God and the value of hard work.
He will be missed every day.
Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Clark, Ricky Caudle, Billy Hall, Charlie Raisor, Jason “Skinney” Sherrick, Paul Walker, Joe Lossen and Timothy Clark. Honorary pallbearers assisting will be Shirley “Jake” Jacobs, Dave “Tim” Weido, Michelle Beeler, Sandy Danes and Sheila Walker.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 1 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road, Frankfort, Kentucky. Graveside service with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
