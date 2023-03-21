Services for Gene Edward Jacobs, 88, husband of Wilma Jane Jacobs, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Jacobs died Sunday, March 19.

To plant a tree in memory of Gene Jacobs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription