Eugene Elroy Gatewood, 94, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
Gene was born in Franklin County on December 22, 1926, to the late Willie B. and Emma Dennis Gatewood and spent his life farming.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Hortenberry Gatewood; three brothers, Chester, Edgar, and William Gatewood; two sisters, Eva Lloyd Prewitt and Doris Satterwhite; and two nephews, Jerry Gatewood and Jim Prewitt.
Gene is survived by six nephews, Dale Gatewood and Grant Grider of Frankfort, Richard Gatewood, Scott Satterwhite, and Tim Satterwhite of Winchester, Bill Prewitt of Summerville, South Carolina, and Jack Prewitt of Kansas City, Missouri; three nieces, Johnna Kay Davis of Winchester and Sabrina MacDonald and Deborah Anglin of Frankfort; two sisters-in-law, Margie Gatewood and Lola Howard of Frankfort; as well as several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at North Fork Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Monday with visitation preceding at 10:00 am. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.
