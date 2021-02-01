HINDMAN — Services for Gene Randall Blair, 68, husband of Billie Jo Blair, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at Hindman Funeral Services. Burial will follow at the Mountain Memory Gardens in Hindman. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home in the chapel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Angel on Third Blake Palmer Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 1558, Shelbyville, KY 40066, or Shelby County High School Baseball Team, 1701 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
