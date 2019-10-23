Geneva Aldridge Hatcher, age 93, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Chuck Queen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 until the 11 a.m. service time on Saturday.
Mrs. Hatcher was born in Franklin County, Kentucky, on July 21, 1926, to the late Ambrose and Lillian Terrell Aldridge. She retired from Genesco and Eastside Pharmacy, and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Michael Hatcher (Jackie); grandchildren, David Hatcher (Liz) and Susan McGehee (John); and great-grandsons, Patrick McGehee, Christopher McGehee and Stephen Hatcher; siblings, Lula Belle LeCompte, Margaret Bailey and Helen Bramblett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Harris Hatcher and siblings, Vernon Aldridge, Tommy Aldridge, William Aldridge, Elizabeth Moffett, Nellie Snow, Lois Stacy, Audrey Baker and Myrtle Thompson.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.