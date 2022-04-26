A celebration of life for Geneva Smith, 79, will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church on Clinton Street. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Smith died Saturday.

