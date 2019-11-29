Geoffrey David Pinkerton, 53, of Frankfort, Kentucky, died on Nov. 19, 2019, from advanced esophageal cancer. Born in Camden, New Jersey, he moved to Winchester, Kentucky, as a child, went to high school at Christ School in Arden, North Carolina, earned a Bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, and an MBA from the University of Louisville. He worked for 21 years in the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Office of State Budget Director managing the budgets of numerous cabinets during his career.
Geoff is survived by his wife, Heidi Jennifer Hiemstra, and son, Ian Carl Pinkerton, of Frankfort; his mother, Barbara and stepfather Alan Johnson, of Louisville; his father, Henry Pinkerton, of Midway; three sisters, Janet Pinkerton (Donald Pancoe) of Pennsylvania, Meredith Gall (Adrien Patane) of Colorado, and Kate Pinkerton of California; six step-siblings, Steve Johnson (Lyn Rosenberg-Johnson), of Texas, Michael Johnson (Denise), of Arizona, David Johnson (Lisa Hammonds-Johnson), of Ohio, Brian Jonhson (Mary), of Tennessee, Susan Johnson, of Illinois, and Alexa Brill Jones (Jeff), of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Geoff was a board member and enthusiastic supporter of Capital Day School in Frankfort, where his son attends, and also a Den Leader of Cub Scout Troop 269. A cradle Epsicopalian, Geoff served as a Vestry member, acolyte, choir member and cantor at the Church of the Ascension in Frankfort. Geoff was a music lover whose tastes ran deep and wide and played Ultimate Frisbee in college and with the Black Lung Ultimate team based in Lexington.
A memorial service in Geoff’s honor will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 pm at the Church of the Ascension, 311 Washington St., Frankfort. In lieu of flowers, Geoff requested memorial contributions to the Geoffrey D. Pinkerton Financial Aid Fund at the Capital Day School in Frankfort, where his son attends. Checks made out to Capital Day School may be sent to 120 Deepwood Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601 or donations can be made through the Capital Day webpage: https://www.capitaldayschool.net/how-to-donate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.