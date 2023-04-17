George A. “Butch” Newton, 74, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023. The husband of Barbara Jo Kays Newton, Butch was born May 13, 1948, to the late George and Dorothy Cissell Newton in Shelbyville, Kentucky, and raised in Nelson County where he grew up working on the family farm.

George A. ‘Butch’ Newton

He was a member of the Laborers International Union of North America Local 189, earning his 50 year Service Pin, just this year. Butch was also a former Master Mason of Hiram Lodge #4. He enjoyed watching women’s softball, attending antique car and tractor shows, and the NFL, but above all, he was a proud Pawpaw and loved spending time with his great-grandchildren.  

