George A. Jones, age 66, of Frankfort, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

He formerly worked for Union Underwear in Frankfort and Lane’s End Horse Farm in Versailles for many years. He loved riding horses and spending time with his grandchildren. 

George was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Jones; his father, Jim Jones; and his mother, Hester (Perry) Carter.

Funeral services will be noon on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Stephen Pattison of Capital City Christian Church. Burial will follow in Pleasureville Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home (prewitts.com).

